Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » NFL News » Former 49ers, Saints LB…

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 10:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death on Monday. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

“Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across,” the team said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

Haralson played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Haralson played in 118 NFL games, including 88 starts. He had 380 tackles, 28 sacks, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Funding OMB’s zero trust mandate may be the toughest part of the new strategy

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up