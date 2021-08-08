2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Packers WR Funchess apologizes for slur against Asians

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 11:44 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night.

“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight,” Funchess said in a statement posted on Twitter late Saturday night. “It was not OK. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”

Funchess, 27, signed with the Packers in April 2020 but hasn’t played a down for them. He opted out of last season and noted at the time his family had been directly impacted by the pandemic.

Funchess played for the Carolina Panthers from 2015-18. He signed with the Colts but fractured his collarbone in the 2019 season opener and missed the rest of the season.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

