Hall of Fame Centennial Class

The special slate of enshrinees consisting of 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors…

The special slate of enshrinees consisting of 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches who were elected by a special Blue-Ribbon Panel:

COACHES

Bill Cowher — 1992-2006 Pittsburgh Steelers

Jimmy Johnson — 1989-1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins

CONTRIBUTORS

Steve Sabol, Administrator/President — 1964-2012 NFL Films

Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner — 1989-2006 NFL

George Young, Contributor/General Manager — 1968-1974 Baltimore Colts, 1975-78 Miami Dolphins, 1979-1997 New York Giants, 1998-2001 NFL

SENIORS

Harold Carmichael, WR — 1971-1983 Philadelphia Eagles, 1984 Dallas Cowboys

Jim Covert, T — 1983-1990 Chicago Bears

Bobby Dillon, S — 1952-59 Green Bay Packers

Cliff Harris, S — 1970-79 Dallas Cowboys

Winston Hill, T — 1963-1976 New York Jets, 1977 Los Angeles Rams

Alex Karras, DT — 1958-1962, 1964-1970 Detroit Lions

Donnie Shell, S — 1974-1987 Pittsburgh Steelers

Duke Slater, T — 1922 Milwaukee Badgers, 1922-25 Rock Island Independents,1926-1931 Chicago Cardinals

Mac Speedie, E — 1946-1952 Cleveland Browns (AAFC/NFL)

Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB/E — 1944-1955 Chicago Bears

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.