Jaguars sign final 3 from draft class, including RB Etienne

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 9:07 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little signed four-year rookie deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

The Jaguars now have their entire 2021 draft class, including quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, under contract.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Etienne’s deal totals $12.9 million and includes a $6.74 million signing bonus. He will count $2.35 million against the salary cap in 2021. The former Clemson running back was the 25th overall pick in the draft.

Campbell’s contract is worth a little more than $9 million and includes a $3.9 million signing bonus. The former Georgia defensive back was chosen 33rd overall, the first pick in the second round. Little, who hasn’t played since Stanford’s 2019 opener, gets a $7.6 million deal, including $2.9 million up front. Little also was a second-rounder, the 45th player off the board.

Jacksonville opens training camp July 28.

