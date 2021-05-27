CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
Home » NFL News » Eagles add former Jaguars…

Eagles add former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell to front office

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 2:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell as a personnel executive.

Caldwell spent the past eight years in Jacksonville, which had one winning season in that span. In his new role with the Eagles, Caldwell will contribute to evaluating the team while also assisting with both the pro scouting and college scouting process.

The Eagles also promoted Catherine Raîche to vice president of football operations and Ameena Soliman to pro scout.

Raîche previously served as the Eagles football operations/player personnel coordinator for the past two seasons. She will now be involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.

Soliman joined the organization as a player personnel intern in 2018 and served as the team’s player personnel coordinator the past two seasons.

In other changes to the football operations department, Brandon Brown and Ian Cunningham both were named director of player personnel.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up