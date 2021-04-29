CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Colts add pass rusher…

Colts add pass rusher with Kwity Paye at No. 21 overall

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts selected defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan with the 21st overall pickin the NFL draft Thursday night, plugging a big hole on the roster.

General manager Chris Ballard has been trying to find a consistent, young pass rusher over his first four drafts with the Colts. He may have found an answer in Paye, a 6-foot-2, 261-pound edge rusher.

For Ballard, the selection was a trend-breaker. He had traded his first-round picks each of the past three years, moving down in 2018 and 2019 before dealing last year’s selection to San Francisco in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The Colts arescheduled to make one pick on Friday, No. 54 overall. Their third-round pick went to Philadelphia in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz in March.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Army wants to lock soldiers' biometrics in with machines to create sci-fi-like effects

Senate committee advances Ahuja's nomination for OPM director

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up