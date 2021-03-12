CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Texans prep for free…

Texans prep for free agency after Watson’s trade request

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON TEXANS (4-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB AJ McCarron, OLB Brennan Scarlett, CB Gareon Conley, WR Will Fuller, ILB Dylan Cole, T Roderick Johnson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, FS Michael Thomas, LS Jon Weeks, CB Phillip Gaines, OLB Tyrell Adams, RT Brent Qvale, OLB Kyle Emanuel, DE Carlos Watkins, CB Brandon Williams.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT P.J. Hall, S A.J. Moore, DT Kingsley Opara.

NEEDS: The Texans have insisted they aren’t trading QB Deshaun Watson despite his request to be dealt amid upheaval within the team. If he remains in Houston, re-signing Fuller, who missed the last five games because of a PED suspension would certainly make his job easier. The Texans should also prioritize adding a pass rusher with franchise sacks leader J.J. Watt gone to Arizona.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $29 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Register now: Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

Armed services taking deep dive into training accidents, mitigation strategies

What did NAPA recommend for OPM? And are they correct?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up