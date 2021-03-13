CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lions sign free agent TE Josh Hill

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 11:23 AM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent tight end Josh Hill.

The Lions announced the move Saturday.

Hill joins Detroit after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. They signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Idaho State in 2013.

He has 116 receptions for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns in 117 games. Hill has made 61 starts.

Hill had eight catches last season.

___

