AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The voting for the 2020 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Brian Daboll, Buffalo OC 28 Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Rams DC 5 1-2 Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City OC 5 Arthur Smith, Tennessee OC 3 1-2 Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay DC 2 Bill Callahan, Cleveland O-Line 1 Keith Butler, Pittsburgh DC 1 Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC 1 Leslie Frazier, Buffalo DC 1 Jack Del Rio, Washington DC 1 Pep Hamilton, Los Angeles Chargers QBs 1

