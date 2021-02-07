2021 Super Bowl Records

RECORDS SET Individual None Team None NOTABLES Tom Brady extends his record to ten Super Bowl appearances and wins his…

RECORDS SET Individual

None

Team

None

NOTABLES

Tom Brady extends his record to ten Super Bowl appearances and wins his seventh Super Bowl one more than any team (New England and Pittsburgh 6). Brady won his fifth Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Kansas City Chiefs fail to win back-to-back Super Bowls. No team has won consecutive Super Bowls since 2003-04 (New England Patriots), the longest active streak during the Super Bowl era.

Tampa Bay is the 14th team with multiple Super Bowl victories.

Down Judge Sarah Thomas became the first female official to referee a Super Bowl.

This is the 31st time that the Super Bowl MVP has been a quarterback.

