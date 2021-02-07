CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. couple struggles with vaccine process | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » NFL News » 2021 Super Bowl Records

2021 Super Bowl Records

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
RECORDS SET
Individual

None

Team

None

NOTABLES

Tom Brady extends his record to ten Super Bowl appearances and wins his seventh Super Bowl one more than any team (New England and Pittsburgh 6). Brady won his fifth Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Kansas City Chiefs fail to win back-to-back Super Bowls. No team has won consecutive Super Bowls since 2003-04 (New England Patriots), the longest active streak during the Super Bowl era.

Tampa Bay is the 14th team with multiple Super Bowl victories.

Down Judge Sarah Thomas became the first female official to referee a Super Bowl.

This is the 31st time that the Super Bowl MVP has been a quarterback.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up