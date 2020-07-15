Larry Michael, longtime radio voice of Washington’s NFL team, announces retirement

Larry Michael, the longtime radio voice of Washington’s NFL team, has announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Larry Michael, the longtime radio voice of Washington’s NFL team, has announced his retirement on Wednesday. Michael took over for Frank Herzog in 2004, who had been the play-by-play voice for 23 years.

In a statement from the team, Michael said:

After 16 great years my time with the organization is over. As of today I’ll be retiring from my position with the team. As a lifelong Washingtonian I was blessed to work with a lot of great people. I want to thank everyone who contributed over the years. I’m especially grateful to Dan Snyder for giving me the opportunity. On to the next chapter.

Michael was a member of the front office, serving as its chief content officer and a senior vice president overseeing production of all video content for Redskins.com TV, as well as production of all the team’s broadcast network TV shows and broadcasts.

Michael was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland. He was the head of Westwood One Sports before joining Washington’s NFL team.

He is the third team employee to leave the organization within the last week. The team fired director of pro personnel Alex Santos and the assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II on Saturday.