Zimmer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $198.3…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $198.3 million.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.47 to $8.59 per share.

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