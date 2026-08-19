ZIM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported net income of…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $63.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

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