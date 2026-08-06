Ziff Davis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Thursday reported profit of $624.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Thursday reported profit of $624.5 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $17.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $286.7 million in the period.

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