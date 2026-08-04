Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $233 million.…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $233 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $4.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.35 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.70 to $4.90.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.75 to $21.25 per share.

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