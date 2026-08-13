Yeti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $71.3 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $71.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $483.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.9 million.

Yeti expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 million to $3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YETI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YETI

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