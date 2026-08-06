Xeris Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $92.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.7 million.

Xeris Biopharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $385 million to $390 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XERS

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