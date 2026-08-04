Wynn: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $140.1 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $140.1 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYNN

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