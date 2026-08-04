Workiva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.4 million. On…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $255.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 82 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $262 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.38 to $3.39 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.04 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WK

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