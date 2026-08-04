Wix.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $76.4…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $76.4 million in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $563.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $554.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIX

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