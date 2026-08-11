NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1692
|1.1692
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|155.50
|160.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0985
|3.1795
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7287
|3.8480
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.2750
|1.2750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|19.25
|19.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|94.26
|93.37
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1981
|1.1991
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|415.75
|415.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2500
|4.2400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7075
|3.8400
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|320.70
|320.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.6400
|11.6700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1450
|8.0500
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7022
|0.7022
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.5705
|6.5945
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7947
|0.7897
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|81.000
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