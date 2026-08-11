NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.50 160.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0985 3.1795 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7287 3.8480 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2750 1.2750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.25 19.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.26 93.37 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1981 1.1991 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 415.75 415.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7075 3.8400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.70 320.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6400 11.6700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1450 8.0500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7022 0.7022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5705 6.5945

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7947 0.7897

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 81.000

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