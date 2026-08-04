NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 157.25 156.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1122 3.1867 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7291 3.8148 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3050 1.3050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.15 19.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 95.78 94.11 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1181 1.1225 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 409.00 409.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 n.a. Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7525 3.8100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.10 334.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6500 n.a. Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1975 8.2500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7085 0.7085

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4360 6.5140

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7675 0.7760

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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