NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1804 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1804 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 153.25 157.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1785 3.1122 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7712 3.7291 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2150 1.3050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.70 19.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 96.36 95.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1183 1.1181 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 409.00 409.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3000 4.2500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7775 3.7525 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.90 334.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7000 11.6500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4000 8.1975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7559 0.7085

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4445 6.4360

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7566 0.7675

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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