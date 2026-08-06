NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1804
|1.1804
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|156.00
|152.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1434
|3.1147
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7487
|3.7489
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.3050
|1.3050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|19.10
|19.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|91.42
|94.67
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1391
|1.1520
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|415.75
|415.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2800
|4.2300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7750
|3.8150
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|334.10
|334.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.5600
|11.5300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2450
|8.2350
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7085
|0.7085
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.6185
|6.7030
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7738
|0.7809
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
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