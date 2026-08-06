NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.00 152.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1434 3.1147 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7487 3.7489 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3050 1.3050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.10 19.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.42 94.67 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1391 1.1520 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 415.75 415.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2800 4.2300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7750 3.8150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.10 334.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5600 11.5300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2450 8.2350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7085 0.7085

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.6185 6.7030

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7738 0.7809

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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