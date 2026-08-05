What Parents Need to Know About AI in K-12 Classrooms

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future consideration for schools — it’s now becoming part of everyday learning. An executive…

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future consideration for schools — it’s now becoming part of everyday learning. An executive order from April 2025, Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth, aims to expand AI education in K-12 schools by supporting AI literacy, teacher training and partnerships that prepare students for an increasingly AI-driven workforce.

The order also established a federal task force to coordinate AI education initiatives across the country.

As schools begin integrating AI into classrooms, experts say the technology should support — not replace — the relationships that drive student learning.

Why K-12 Schools Are Integrating AI Into the Classroom

“Artificial intelligence has evolved into a permanent fixture in our communities and schools,” Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, wrote in an email. “Using these new tools equitably, fairly and safely is essential for our nation’s educators to guide and inspire their students.”

Pringle says the Department of Education’s final supplemental priority on advancing AI gives preference in competitive grant programs to applicants focused on AI literacy and educator professional development. However, she says the policy lacks federal safeguards around student data privacy, evidence of effectiveness and protections against algorithmic bias.

At the local level, implementation has varied.

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Michael Martin, principal of Plymouth High School in Ohio, says his district received grant funding to bring vendors in to train teachers on AI, but “the funding ran out” before every staff member completed the professional development. Even so, he believes schools have a responsibility to prepare students for an AI-driven future.

“My job is to prepare our kids to be successful in the 21st century economy,” Martin says. “AI is a big part of that economy.”

How AI Is Being Used in School

Rather than replacing teachers, experts say AI is primarily helping educators save time and personalize instruction.

“Educators are using AI to reduce administrative burdens such as drafting materials, differentiating lessons and streamlining paperwork,” Pringle says. “These shifts work best when educators lead them.”

Teachers are also changing how they assign and assess student work. Traditional take-home essays are becoming less common because AI can easily generate written responses. Instead, many schools are moving toward process-based learning, where students demonstrate how they arrived at an answer rather than simply submitting a final product.

“I think the idea of going home and writing a two-page summary is dead,” Martin says.

Instead, students may be asked to show how they used AI during a project, defend their work through presentations, or participate in classroom discussions and debates that require critical thinking, experts say.

“If they did use AI, great,” Martin said. “Show me how you used it.”

Should AI Be Implemented in the Classroom?

Experts say AI programs offer significant opportunities but also raise important concerns for families. Some potential benefits include:

— Support for students with disabilities. AI tools can assist students who have disabilities by providing tailored support to meet their specific learning needs.

— Improving personalized learning. The technology allows for personalized instruction that adapts directly to an individual student’s pace and style.

— Reducing teachers’ administrative workload. By automating routine tasks, AI gives teachers more time to work directly with students.

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Pringle emphasizes that schools should adopt AI tools only when there is evidence they work for the intended audience.

The risks that come with youth interacting with AI, which parents should be aware of, include students’ data privacy, potential algorithmic bias, and misinformation or inaccurate AI responses. Academic dishonesty and increased screen time also pose significant challenges.

The Center for Democracy and Technology reports 72% of parents worry that regular AI use weakens core skills like writing and critical thinking — a concern Pringle shares.

“With more than half of teens already using AI for schoolwork, the question is not whether AI is in our classrooms but whether we have the right guardrails and supports in place so that students can build more critical thinking skills,” she says. “The bottom line is that no technology can replace the human connection and judgment that educators bring.”

Martin shares a similar concern.

“If students are overusing it…they’re never going to develop their own unique voice,” he says. “That scares me.”

What Parents Should Know About AI Use

Martin says parents don’t need to become AI experts, but they should understand how the technology is being used in their child’s education.

Pringle recommends asking their schools questions, such as:

— What AI tools are being used in my child’s classroom and what evidence shows they work?

— What data is being collected, how is it stored and who has access to it?

— Were educators involved in vetting and adopting these tools?

— How is the school ensuring my child is AI literate?

Martin encourages parents to ask additional questions, including whether schools are using state-approved AI platforms and how teachers are ensuring students are learning and not simply relying on AI to complete assignments.

In Ohio, for instance, schools are required by law to have a written AI policy that they share publicly with families. Martin says parents should ask about it regardless of where they live.

How Parents Can Help Children Use AI Responsibly

Experts say conversations at home are just as important as policies at school.

“Parents are important partners in talking with their kids about how AI works,” Pringle says, adding that families should reinforce that AI is a tool — not a replacement for independent thinking.

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She also encourages parents to watch for signs that children are becoming overly dependent on AI, such as:

— Needing to use AI before starting any homework.

— Treating chatbots like close friends or confidants.

— Spending more time interacting with AI than with other people.

— Losing confidence in solving problems independently.

Parents should become familiar with AI instead of avoiding it, Martin says.

“You can’t stick your head in the sand,” he says. “You have to be aware that these tools exist so you can talk to your children about it.” He says many schools, including his own, are beginning to offer AI information sessions for families.

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What Parents Need to Know About AI in K-12 Classrooms originally appeared on usnews.com