What Is LSAT Score Preview and Should You Use it?

Like soldiers under the fog of war or sailors entering uncharted waters, LSAT test-takers should anticipate unwelcomed surprises. On test…

Like soldiers under the fog of war or sailors entering uncharted waters, LSAT test-takers should anticipate unwelcomed surprises.

On test day, you may have to contend with a rude proctor, a technical glitch or illness. There may be a misleading reading comprehension passage or peculiar experimental section.

At times like this, you may want to cancel your LSAT and retake the test. But how do you know for sure? This is where Score Preview can come in handy.

LSAT Withdrawals, Absences and Cancellations

It’s important to distinguish between the different ways LSAT test-takers can choose not to take the exam.

First, you may withdraw your LSAT registration up until midnight the night before your test date. Depending on how early you do so, you may be able to reschedule your test and receive a whole or partial refund.

[Read: How to Use Practice Tests to Study for the LSAT.]

A withdrawal doesn’t appear on your LSAT score report. It also doesn’t count against the limits on how many times you can take the test.

If you fail to show up for the test without withdrawing your registration, or if you cancel the score within six days after the test date, your score report will be marked “candidate cancel” for that test date. You would have to make this decision before knowing your score.

These cancellations will appear on your score report, and they will count against the limits on how many times you can take the test.

One cancellation may not raise eyebrows, but if you have more than that it may be worth writing an LSAT addendum to explain to law schools why you missed the test.

What Is LSAT Score Preview?

Score Preview lets you see your LSAT score before you cancel it. It costs $46 if purchased before the test or $87 afterwards. The deadline to purchase the option is the Monday before scores are released. If you have an LSAT fee waiver, you can get this service free, also.

With Score Preview, you will have six days after receiving your score to decide whether to cancel it. Your score report would show “candidate cancel” for that date, and it would count against the number of tests you may take.

There’s no limit to the number of tests you can purchase Score Preview for, but you may only purchase this service for one test at a time.

[Read: What Is a Good LSAT Score?]

Seeing your score before deciding whether to cancel it lowers the stakes of the test. While the option isn’t free, the fee is marginal compared to the cost of legal education.

However, LSAT Score Preview may lure test-takers into a false sense of security. A score cancellation isn’t trivial — it still appears on your record and counts against test limits.

How Law Schools Look at Score Cancellations

A cancelled test is not unusual, and it certainly looks better than a low score would. However, if there’s a pattern of cancellations in your record, it may make your reported test scores look shaky.

Your specific pattern of scores matters here. For example, a score that is similar or slightly lower than a past score would not be worth canceling.

However, if you get a high score and then your score drops noticeably, then it may be best to cancel it and quit while you’re ahead. Otherwise, your first score may look like a fluke.

[Read: The Best LSAT Study Strategy]

Avoiding Canceled Scores

Law school applicants should take the LSAT only when they feel fully prepared. Studying may take several months, so leave breathing room in your schedule.

Unless you have an accommodation to take the test remotely, anticipate that going to a testing center may throw you off your game. To reduce test anxiety, practice taking the test in a quiet but unfamiliar setting like a library. Overall, there is little downside to withdrawing from a test, canceling a test or retaking the test. If not overused, Score Preview should be a relief for most test-takers.

More from U.S. News

7 Things I Wish I Knew When I Applied to Law School

Where Famous Women Lawyers Went To Law School

Law Schools That Trained Famous Lawyers

What Is LSAT Score Preview and Should You Use it? originally appeared on usnews.com