Western Copper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Friday reported a…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Friday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRN

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