Waters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $136 million in…

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $136 million in its second quarter.

The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $3.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.95 to $4.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Waters expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.45 to $14.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.