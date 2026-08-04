Voya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $94 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $94 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $269 million.

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