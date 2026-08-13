VolitionRX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its second quarter.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 78 cents per share.

The life sciences company posted revenue of $399,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNRX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.