Vital Farms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $166 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.6 million.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue in the range of $775 million to $800 million.

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