VirnetX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Friday reported a loss of…

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Friday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.20.

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