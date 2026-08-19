Viking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $587.4 million.…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $587.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.31.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.