ViaSat: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.7 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSAT

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