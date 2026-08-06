Via: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Via Transportation Inc. (VIA) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Via Transportation Inc. (VIA) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The rideshare company geared toward municipal transit agencies posted revenue of $135.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIA

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