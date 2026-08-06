Versant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Versant Media Group Inc. (VSNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Versant Media Group Inc. (VSNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $211 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The cable television and digital platform operator posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

Versant expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.45 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSNT

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