Vaalco Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Thursday reported profit of $42.4 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Thursday reported profit of $42.4 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $135.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.