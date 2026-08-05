Utz Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.1 million…

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $371.8 million in the period.

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