USANA Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported a loss…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of $1.16. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $223.3 million in the period.

USANA Health expects full-year earnings to be 76 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $910 million.

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