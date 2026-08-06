USA TODAY Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — USA TODAY Co., Inc. (TDAY) on Thursday reported net income of $9.1…

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — USA TODAY Co., Inc. (TDAY) on Thursday reported net income of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsford, New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $536.3 million in the period.

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