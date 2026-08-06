Universal Electronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported profit of $1.6 million in…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported profit of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 34 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period.

Universal Electronics expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 65 cents per share.

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