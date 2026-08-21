Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported net income of $284.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported net income of $284.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $4.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.73 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $937.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $960.3 million, or $15.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

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