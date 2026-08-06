Twilio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.07 billion. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $6.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.42 to $1.47.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWLO

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