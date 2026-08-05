Tutor Perini: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported profit of $65.7 million in…

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported profit of $65.7 million in its second quarter.

The Sylmar, California-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.74 per share.

The construction company posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period.

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