Tucows: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Tucows Inc. (TCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its second…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Tucows Inc. (TCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $1.84 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The internet services company posted revenue of $100.6 million in the period.

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