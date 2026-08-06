TripAdvisor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.4 million. The…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.4 million.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $441.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $508.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIP

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