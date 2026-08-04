Travere: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.8 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $169.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TVTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TVTX

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