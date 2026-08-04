TransMedics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14.7 million.…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14.7 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $189.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.2 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $737 million to $757 million.

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