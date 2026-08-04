Toast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $154 million. The Boston-based company…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $154 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 34 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOST

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.