The RealReal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.2 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $192.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REAL

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